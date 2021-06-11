Lions Lair selects 16 finalists

Celebrating its 11th anniversary in 2021, Lions Lair is Hamilton’s premier pitch competition that gives up-and-coming entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of Hamilton’s top business experts and investors.

Throughout the summer, the finalists will engage in a series of training sessions and meet the ‘Pillars of Business Lions’ for a round of judging, designed to test their growth, financial and legal readiness strategies.

This year’s competition, “LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness” takes place in September and will be delivered as a virtual bracket-style tournament.

The finalists will deliver their pitch and field questions from the ‘Investor Lions’. The Investor Lions will determine the winners from each match-up to advance to the next round.

“Each year, LiONS LAIR showcases talented leaders who will drive innovation and sustain Hamilton’s prosperity for future generations and we’re very excited to support the LiONS LAIR innovators at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” said David Carter, Innovation Factory’s Executive Director.

The LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness is scheduled to take place Sept. 23, 2021. Visit lionslair.ca.

The 2021 LiONS LAIR Finalists

Dirt Technologies

Dirt Technologies helps Ontario’s earthworks teams move and track soil in a digital, cost-effective and regulation compliant way.

dirttechnologies.ca

FOOTYFIVE LIMITED

FootyFive is a virtual training platform for youth soccer players and clubs.

footyfive.ca

payd Inc.

payd is Canada’s only financial management platform dedicated to helping students, graduates and families save and pay for education by utilizing natural spending habits.

paydapp.ca

TAMVOES Health Inc.

TAMVOES is an online platform that empowers users to securely manage and store their health information.

tamvoes.com

Cheftopia Inc.

Cheftopia is a digital marketplace providing local chefs the platform to commercialize their home cooked meals, without a need for a physical storefront, from their own home or local commercial kitchens.

cheftopia.ca

EmergConnect Inc.

EmergConnect is revolutionizing emergency care by empowering patients and giving clinicians the power of data. They use cutting edge AI and ML to improve patient waits, enhance patient care, increase ER efficiency and save hospitals money.

emergconnect.ca

MoxyPatch

As an early-stage device company, MoxyPatch is an over the counter, eco-friendly and reusable device that works to prevent unintentional leaks due to Stress Urinary Incontinence in adult women.

moxypatchusa.com

AdMass Inc.

AdMass turns customers into brand advocates generating authentic recommendations while posing with your products on social media.

admass.io

Axcessiom Technologies Inc.

Axcessiom Technologies is developing an advanced driver assistance system which’ll allow drivers with disabilities a safer, easier and more affordable way of driving a vehicle.

axcessiom.ca

Requity Homes

Requity Homes offers a fair and flexible rent-to-own program to aspiring home buyers who are not mortgage-ready to make homeownership more accessible.

requityhomes.com

XP Fantasy

XP Fantasy is a daily fantasy esports platform for fans worldwide who do not want to gamble but still want to compete to win prizes.

xpfantasy.com

eWarrior Naturals

Inspired by athletes, fueled by women, eWarrior Naturals produces the cleanest, natural selfcare products in small batches with the freshest of ingredients, elevating selfcare beauty staples that are key in the body’s everyday recovery.

ewarriornaturals.com

Mamaraderie

Mamaraderie is a location-based platform that unites moms to help them thrive in motherhood.

mamaraderie.ca

Blucos

Blucos is opening up access to crucial carbohydrate data for all diabetics.

Toothpod

Toothpod is a healthcare start-up with the mission of improving oral hygiene globally. We have a passionate, experienced, multi-functional team working cohesively towards the development of a smart-gum which physically and chemically removes bacteria and food on and between the teeth.

Ecosystem Informatics Inc.

Making the Invisible Visible with Hyper-Local Environmental and Meteorological Insights

ecosinfo.ca