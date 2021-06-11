Hamilton COVID case count at 30
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 30 new COVID cases-down five from Thursday- and one death. There were three new outbreaks reported. Dundas Retirement Place had two cases—one resident and one staff, the YMCA Men’s Residence reported one resident testing positive and The Mission Service’s Men’s Centre also had one resident test positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 38. Halton Region reported 24 new cases-nine in Burlington, seven each in Oakville and Milton and one case in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton remained at 17.
Ontario is reporting 574 cases of COVID19 and only four new deaths. Over 28,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 109 new cases in Toronto, 84 in Peel, 79 in Waterloo, and 51 in Porcupine. Hospitalizations continue to drop. There are now 489 persons in hospital with COVID and 440 of them are in ICU beds. A single-day record of 199,951 vaccinations were administered yesterday, bringing the total vaccinated in the province to 10,827,420. There are now 1,533,742 residents fully vaccinated.