Gun-happy robber shoots up a Milton Pizza Nova

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at approximately 6:55 pm the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received multiple calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred at Pizza Nova located at 6921 Derry Road in Milton.

A lone male entered the restaurant armed with a black long gun and demanded cash from an employee working inside. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fired several rounds inside the restaurant. The suspect exited the store and continued for fire several more rounds before fleeing the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

No physical injuries were sustained by anyone as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as male, black, approximately 5’9” tall with a thin build. The suspect vehicle is described as a Black Mazda 3 (4 door) bearing Ontario plate CPXT541

THE SUSPECT IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. IF YOU SEE THIS VEHICLE, DO NOT APPROACH AND CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY.

Police are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area to contact Det/Sgt Dwayne Perron of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2415. They are also asking that anyone who was in the area of Derry Road and Bronte Street South, in Milton, on June 10, between 6:40 pm and 7:10 pm that may have dash cam or CCTV footage to reach out to investigators.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.