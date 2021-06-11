ArcelorMittal Dofasco is hosting a community vaccine centre in neighbourhood

Beginning June 21, 2021ArcelorMittal Dofasco, in partnership with Hamilton Public Health Services, will be hosting a community vaccine clinic located at The Centre on Barton. This clinic expands the local vaccination program to include the region’s largest private sector employer.

The ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vaccine Clinic will be located at the former Target Store at The Centre on Barton, 1275 Barton St. E. This clinic will be used on an on-going basis to accommodate both ArcelorMittal Dofasco employees and residents in the community who are eligible for a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This clinic’s full capacity is anticipated to be approximately 1,000 vaccines per day. The company’s clinic partners include: Hamilton Public Health Services, Hamilton’s Primary Care Partners, Lifemark Occupational Health and Wellness Inc., The Centre on Barton and Triovest Realty Advisors Inc., Alectra, JNE Group and Triple Crown Enterprises, Commercial Cleaning Services, Canteen, Tennier Sanitation, Express Employment Professionals and Fast Signs Burlington.

Booking an appointment

In the coming days, community members will be able to book an appointment for this clinic through the Provincial online booking system found at htpps://www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-booking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488. This is a by-appointment clinic only, walk-ins are not permitted.

For those who do not have a Green Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if they are able as it is the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is designed for those without health cards and/or computer access.

“We are proud to host Hamilton’s first employer vaccine clinic in partnership with Hamilton Public Health Services.” Said Sean Donnelly, President and CEO, ArcelorMittal Dofasco. “We’ve located the clinic close to both workplaces and postal code areas that are critical in Hamilton’s efforts to reach all residents with COVID-19 vaccines in order to re-open our City and Province safely. Right now, our team and partners are working hard to get the clinic ready and at full capacity for June 21. We are all very proud and grateful for the opportunity to play a key role in fighting COVID-19 in our community.”