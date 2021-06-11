Accessibility enhancements to Burlington Beachway

It’s going to ne easier for people with mobility issues to visit Beachway Park in Burlington. The City of Burlington is making enhancements that include installing a Mobi-Mat®, as well as replacing wooden deck boards, guard rails and accessibility improvements to the public washrooms.

These changes will provide a barrier-free path of travel to the beach and the water’s edge, allowing for a more inclusive waterfront experience for more visitors.

Mobi-Mat® is a portable and removeable all-weather rollout beach access mat for pedestrians, wheelchair users, strollers and bicycles that improves access on the beach. The walkways are firm, non-slip and provide a stable surface for a wide range of users and made from eco-friendly materials and recyclable.

There are four free, accessible parking spaces at Beachway Park; however, anyone who has a valid accessible parking permit can park in any parking space for free as long as the permit is displayed on their dash.

Said Rob Axiak, Manager of Recreation Services.“The soft sand found at our beach can pose a challenge for visitors using walking aids, wheelchairs or strollers. It’s a great beach that everyone should be able to enjoy. Thank you to the members of the Burlington Accessibility Advisory Committee for their assistance with this accessibility enhancement for the park.”

Adam Spencer, Chair of Burlington Accessibility Advisory Committee (BAAC) commented, “The installation of the Mobi-Mats® at Burlington Beachway reiterate the City’s commitment to barrier free living for all of our citizens, and the BAAC couldn’t be prouder to have been part the consultations. We look forward to more barrier-free implementations in the near future.”