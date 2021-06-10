Ontario COVID case count rises after five straight days of declines

Ontario is reporting 590 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths with over 31,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Peel, 114 in Toronto, 61 in Waterloo, and 32 in York Region. Despite the increase of 179 new COVID cases from Wednesday, hospitalizations continued to reduce, dropping to 516 from 571 the previous day. ICU cases also declined by 16 to 450.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,627,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 182,350 doses administered yesterday. There are now nearly 1.4 Million residents fully vaccinated.

Hamilton Public Health reported 27 new COVID cases Wednesday an increase of 13 from Tuesday and three deaths. Despite the increase in cases, other local health indicators show improvement. Hospitalizations in Hamilton have dropped by nine to 45, and the positivity rate in Hamilton on testing is starting to come down, currently sitting at 5.3 percent. The seven-day case average is now down to 44. There were no new outbreaks and with the outbreak at Conway Opportunity Homes declared over, there are no only 13 active outbreaks in Hamilton.

Halton Public Health reported 21 new COVID cases with no deaths.