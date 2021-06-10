Milton student wins prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarship

No student loan worries for this young Halton District School Board scholar. Lisa Bera, Grade 12 student at Milton District High School, has been selected to receive a Schulich Leader Scholarship, valued at $100,000, to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in her post-secondary education.

Selected for her outstanding academic and extracurricular activities, Bera is one of 100 recipients to receive this scholarship in Canada.

“Winning this scholarship is one of the best moments of my life, and for a few days, I couldn’t believe the news was true,” Bera says. “My parents have always emphasized excelling in academics and expressing the importance of accepting all learning opportunities.”

Enrolled this fall at the University of Toronto in the Engineering Science program, Bera hopes to find a career where she can contribute to creating technological innovations to help save lives lost from natural disasters.

“My dream is to innovate technology that saves millions of lives from being lost to natural disasters. Many coastal regions around the globe face large-scale devastation, so by providing a safety system from natural disasters, the number of casualties may be lowered,” she says. “With the support of others, as well as my new connections through the Schulich Leader Network, I believe my dream will one day become a reality.”

Says program founder Seymour Schulich. “This group of 100 outstanding students will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.”