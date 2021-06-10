Hamilton Police looking for boat thieves and the boat

Hamilton Police continues to investigate a brazen theft of a boat that occurred in mid-May, 2021.

On Monday, May 17, 2021, shortly before midnight, two unknown suspects entered the compound of Newport Yacht Club located at 711 North Service Road, Stoney Creek.

The suspects arrived in a pick-up truck, then attached a trailered 2017 Harris Cruiser boat with a 150HP Mercury outboard motor. The boat has the following identifiable items:

The name of the boat is “LOU LOU”, located on the rear of the boat.

The Transport Canada Registration # QC5577770 is located on the sides of the boat.

The boat was on a black trailer with four white rimmed tires and had a Quebec license plate attached.

Investigators from the BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the location of the victim’s boat.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect(s), location of the boat or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com