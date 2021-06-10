Cases remain low in Hamilton, outbreaks dropping quickly

Hamilton public Health is reporting 35 new COVID cases, up from 27 Wednesday. There were no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped by two cases to 43. For the third straight day there were no new outbreaks, and with resolved cases; there are only nine active outbreaks In Hamilton, down from 13 Wednesday. The positivity rate in Hamilton is 5.3.

Ontario is reporting 590 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths with over 31,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Peel, 114 in Toronto, 61 in Waterloo, and 32 in York Region. Despite the increase of 179 new COVID cases from Wednesday, hospitalizations continued to reduce, dropping to 516 from 571 the previous day. ICU cases also declined by 16 to 450.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,627,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 182,350 doses administered yesterday. There are now nearly 1.4 Million residents fully vaccinated.