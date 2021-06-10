BRIDGEVIEW DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS STILL ON THE TABLE ?

The City of Burlington may not be willing to consider new development in the Bridgeview area of North Aldershot despite the fact that the Region remains open to the possibility.

‘Staff do not recommend the consideration of individual, minor expansions to accommodate future urban development or to acknowledge existing quasi-serviced development”, wrote City staff in a report to the Planning Committee this week.

The term “quasi-serviced development” is thought to be a reference to Bridgeview, but when Councillor Kelvin Galbraith tried to get clarification staff only repeated the wording in the report.

The Region of Halton’s recent study, which is part of its Official Plan review, concluded that overall urban expansion was not possible in North Aldershot. Planning Director Curt Benson, however, has repeatedly signaled that Bridgeview may be an exception.

“There are some smaller pockets of North Aldershot that are largely urban in nature and there may be some advantages to looking at those a little bit closer in terms of whether or not they can come into the urban boundary because they already exhibit those characteristics and are largely serviced”, said Benson at a recent meeting.

Regional planning consultant Nick McDonald also implied that there is an ongoing dialogue.

“We want to understand the aspirations of landowners in the Bridgeview area”.

At a public meeting earlier this year at least three Bridgeview landowners inquired about development prospects.

“This is the central area for transit in all forms for the recreational side of west Aldershot, whether it be hiking through Snake Road, Plains Road, the RBG or the Rock Garden. I think it’s important that we understand the opportunities we can have in Bridgeview from a land ownership standpoint”, said one caller.

City Council has endorsed the staff report and sent it on to the Region for consideration as part of Halton’s new official plan.

