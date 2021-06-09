Ontario will get nearly 3 Million extra Moderna vaccines in June

Ontario and Canada are getting an unexpected windfall in vaccine shipments. Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said today that Moderna will ship seven million more vaccine doses to Canada this month, after months of hiccups in shipment schedules with the pharmaceutical company. For Ontario that would means roughly 3 Million of those doses that were not anticipated. At the same Time Ontario is in line for 3.7 Million doses of Pfizer vaccine by the end of June as well.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand

The first batch of those seven million confirmed doses will start to arrive in Canada the week of June 14, she said. “We will be in a position to provide more specifics concerning specific shipment dates and quantities next week,” Anand said.

Figures released in Ottawa say that as of June 7, just over 30 Million doses of vaccine have been distributed across Canada, and of that, Ontario has received almost 12 Million doses. The additional vaccine may allow a further loosening of eligibility for first and second doses.

Between the planned Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca shipments, Anand said, a total of 55.8 million vaccine doses is expected to be delivered to Canada by the end of July — and that number likely will be even higher, given Moderna has not yet confirmed its shipments for the month of July.

“To be clear, that is the minimum number of doses that we anticipate receiving in that timeframe,” Anand said.