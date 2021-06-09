It’s Hamilton’s 175th Birthday today

In case you wondered, the 175th anniversary of an event is called the demi-semi-sept-centennial. Today marks the 175th anniversary of Hamilton’s founding as a city. In recognition of this anniversary, the City of Hamilton has unveiled a new visual identity that will mark the occasion until the end of 2021. “Hamilton 175” will celebrate the stories and memories that are woven into the fabric of the city’s people and places.

A dedicated website will be developed to share images and stories that will offer an inclusive view of Hamilton’s past, present, and future. This online presentation of the city’s stories, working in partnership with Hamilton’s diverse communities, is the first step in developing a virtual Museum of Hamilton which will launch later this year.

Quick Facts

• Hamilton was unified as a city on June 9, 1846 and will celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2021.

• The visual identity assets for Hamilton 175 were created by the local design company White Cactus in Hamilton.

• Hamilton Civic Museums will feature celebratory signage on their properties on June 9th to kick off the commemoration.

• The Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology will be handing out 175 curb-side activity kits for children on June 9th featuring work of local artists and Hamilton promotional items.

• More information: Hamilton 175: www.hamilton.ca/attractions/festivals-events/hamilton-175

Long-time Hamilton resident Bruce Barch has been pushing for some kind of recognition of the anniversary “He told the Bay Observer, “this is an opportunity to celebrate a significant milestone, especially with so much negativity regarding the virus. Hamilton was incorporated as a city before Canada became a country and many other important, historical items could be recognized.” Mr. Barch compiled a list of Hamilton milestones.

· (1845) The Chamber of Commerce was formed in (prior to the formal establishment of Hamilton).

· Another of Canada’s National Historic Sites, Dundurn Castle in Hamilton, was the home of Sir Allan MacNab, who was for a short time, the Premier of the united “Province of Canada”, before the country of Canada was established.

· There are a few dozen Canada and Ontario Historic plaques throughout Hamilton describing important people and events.

· (1873) The Hamilton Club – founded

· (1878) The first telephone exchange in the British Empire was established

· (1879) The first commercial long-distance telephone line in the British Empire was established

· (1894) The “Around the Bay Road Race” started, and continues as the longest continuously held long distance foot race in North America

· There are a number of companies and organizations, which originated in Hamilton over 100 years ago, that are still operating in Hamilton.

(1846) The Hamilton Spectator

(1849) Canada Life Insurance – the first life insurance co. in Canada (through mergers is

now Canada Life Assurance Co.)

(1862) Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (perpetuating the ‘2nd Regiment of York Militia’

which fought in the War of 1812)

(1869) Hamilton Tigers (later becoming the “Hamilton Tiger Cats”)

(1872) Bank of Hamilton – (later merged with The Commerce Bank to form the

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)

(1874) Hamilton Street Railway

(1879) Hamilton Fire Department

(1882) E.D. Smith

(1883) Coppley

(1903) The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada

(1910) STELCO

(1912) Dofasco

(1912) National Steel Car

(1920) Fluke Transport

· (1910-1935) – Seven Grey Cups were played at the Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association (HAAA) grounds (where the Hamilton Tigers played from 1872-1949)

· The 2021 Grey Cup CFL championship game is being played in Hamilton. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats celebrated, in 2019, its origins being 150 years earlier, as ‘The Hamilton Tigers’

