Hamilton reports 27 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 27 new COVID cases Wednesday an increase of 13 from Tuesday and three deaths. Despite the increase in cases, other local health indicators show improvement. Hospitalizations in Hamilton have dropped by nine to 45, and the positivity rate in Hamilton on testing is starting to come down, currently sitting at 5.3 percent. The seven-day case average is now down to 44. There were no new outbreaks and with the outbreak at Conway Opportunity Homes declared over, there are no only 13 active outbreaks in Hamilton.

Halton Public Health reported 21 new COVID cases with no deaths.

The COVID case count in Ontario keeps dropping. The province is reporting 411 new cases today with 30,500 tests for a positivity rate of just 2 percent. Hospitalizations were down by 50 to 571. There was a spike in COVID related deaths to 33, as a greater percentage of those who remain in hospital are in ICUs and on ventilators. There were 177,000 vaccinations administered yesterday and 108,000 of those were second doses, bringing to almost 1,283,000 the number of residents fully vaccinated.