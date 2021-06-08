Ontario COVID case count drops to 469
Ontario is reporting 469 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Nearly 17,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 182 new cases in Toronto, 76 in Peel, 40 in the Porcupine Health Unit Region and 30 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,267,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 158,209 doses administered yesterday. 1,174,330 are now fully vaccinated with 87,000 of second shots administered yesterday alone. Hospitalization were up to 621 from weekend counts, which tend to be less reliable due to staffing issues, but well below last Friday’s seven-day average of 763.
Local COVID case numbers continue to drop in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported 25 new cases, down from 33 Sunday and no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped from 71 on the weekend to 60 Monday. The seven-day case count in Hamilton is down to 52. Halton Public Health reported 21 cases—12 in Milton and single digit cases in the other municipalities. Halton reported no new deaths. Hospitalizations declined from 29 Sunday to 23 Monday.