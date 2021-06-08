Largest-ever single increase in zero-emission buses for public transit in Canada

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) will invest up to $400 million, supporting OC Transpo’s adoption of 450 zero-emission buses (ZEBs) by 2027. This is the CIB’s second ZEB investment commitment with a large municipality and supports the largest conversion of public transit vehicles in Canada to date.

The Canadian government has set a goal of getting 5,000 Zero Emission Buses on the road.

Each battery-electric bus will provide a savings of 35,000 litres of fuel every year, which is the annual consumption of a conventional diesel-powered bus.

City staff will request approval from Ottawa City Council to enter into agreements with the CIB. As part of the City’s 2022 capital budget, OC Transpo will recommend purchasing 74 40-foot battery-electric buses and the required charging infrastructure, for entry into service in 2023.

The CIB’s loan will cover the higher upfront capital costs of ZEBs compared to diesel buses, helping to accelerate the electrification of the City’s bus fleet. Financial savings are estimated to be substantial, as lifetime operating costs for ZEBs could be as much as 35 per cent lower than diesel buses.

Energy supply and charging infrastructure for this proposed transition will be supplied through an agreement with Hydro Ottawa.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has a commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero-emission buses and associated infrastructure, which will be coordinated with Infrastructure Canada’s new funding for zero-emission transit. This program, expected to formally launch in the near future, will support the purchase of zero-emission public transit and school buses.

“Cleaner air, quieter streets, and a planet safe for our kids – that’s the goal. By partnering with the City of Ottawa, the Canada Infrastructure Bank will help bring 450 new zero-emission buses to the streets of Ottawa, towards our commitment of 5,000 more zero emission buses across the country. It’s part of the Government’s plan to create good jobs and kickstart the economy, tackle climate change, and build more inclusive communities,” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.