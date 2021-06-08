Hamilton reports lowest COVID count since September

Hamilton Public Health has reported its lowest single day COVID case total since the beginning of the second wave last September. The unit reported just 14 cases Tuesday and the seven-day average for Hamilton is 48. There were no new deaths reported. Hospitalizations are down by 6 to 54. Active outbreaks are down to 13, with no new ones reported.

In Halton 20 cases were reported with no deaths. There are now only 17 cases in Halton Hospitals.

Ontario is reporting 469 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Nearly 17,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 182 new cases in Toronto, 76 in Peel, 40 in the Porcupine Health Unit Region and 30 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,267,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 158,209 doses administered yesterday. 1,174,330 are now fully vaccinated with 87,000 of second shots administered yesterday alone. Hospitalization were up to 621 from weekend counts, which tend to be less reliable due to staffing issues, but well below last Friday’s seven-day average of 763.