Art-wrapped traffic signal boxes honouring healthcare workers installed across Hamilton

Fifteen artworks honouring and supporting Hamilton’s healthcare workers and the public they serve have been installed on select traffic signal boxes at major healthcare facilities across the city.

A volunteer citizen jury of healthcare workers, graphic designers and artists awarded the commissions to fifteen artists after reviewing over 90 submissions based on the project theme of supporting healthcare workers, artistic excellence, ability to deter graffiti, and public comments.

The artworks range in style and original medium and are largely the work of emerging artists. Traffic Signal Box artists will receive remuneration of $650 for each design. Giving Thanks by Andrea Warnick – Hughson & Charlton E

In Their Hands by Sam Roe – Barton E & Victoria N Superheroes by Linh Thai – Wellington N & Copeland

Supporting Healthcare by Carla Veldman – John S & St. Joseph’s Dr

The artwork is printed on graffiti-resistant wraps and is anticipated to remain in place for five to ten years. An online art map with box locations and artist statements for each artwork is available on the City of Hamilton website public art page.

Quick Facts

• This project is funded up to $20K by the Transportation and Operations and Maintenance Division and contributions of developers to the Downtown Hamilton Public Art Reserve.

• The City defines public art as art created by artists, or in collaboration with artists, through a public process and existing on publicly owned and accessible property.

• Public art helps strengthen the city’s visual identity, stimulates the economy, and enhances tourism and community pride.

• Since 2010, the City’s public art program has received over 655 artist proposals, consulted with over 9,300 members of the public and awarded 54 public art commissions.