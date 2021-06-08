The Bay Observer

Planning is on the way for North Bay Pride, and it is going to be BIG!

North Bay Pride are calling all Drag performers! You have a chance to compete for the tittle of North Bay Pride Drag Persona and win up to $1,000! If you think you have what it takes, all you must do is email northbaypridedragcomp@gmail.com to be put on the list. You will be receiving the rules and process soon.

Now for exciting news, the amazing contest will be hosted by our very own local recording artist Mackenzie Drive and Tynomi Banks from Canada’s Drag Race!

All you got to do is email us! Then, get your friends, family and chosen family to follow North Bay Pride Facebook page, so they can vote for you when the time comes. They get you to the finals and perform on stage at the Capitol Centre in front of the judges, Mackenzie Drive and Tynomi Banks!

Mackenzie Drive (left) and Tynomi Banks

Mackenzie Drive had the following to say, “Sharing the hosting duties with the one and only Tynomi Banks is a complete honour. She is an amazing artist with incredible talent. I have no doubt North Bay and Area Drag Family will blow your mind!”

Jocelyn Green, CEO of North Bay Pride, said the following, “We really wanted to create an opportunity that our community can show their own talent, provide a space for all folks to join us which is why we chose to have a contest. You get exposure on social media regardless because the audience sends people to the final! To have Mackenzie Drive and the one and only Tynomi Banks join us is mind blowing.”

Get your email in!

For further information, please contact Jason Maclennan, Communications Director at 705-471-4764 or through email at jasonmaclennan@ymail.com