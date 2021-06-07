Ontario Case count drops to 525

Ontario is reporting 525 cases of COVID19 although only 15,200 tests were completed. There were 15 deaths recorded. Locally, there are 114 new cases in Toronto, 95 in Peel, 51 in Waterloo, 40 in Durham and 34 in York Region. Hospitalizations sit at 547 with just under 500 of them in ICU.

Vaccinations have passed the 10 Million mark. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,109,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 116,829 doses administered yesterday. There are now 1,086,805 residents fully vaccinated.

Hamilton Public Health is reported 33 new COVID cases Sunday-down from 61 Saturday, and one death. There were new outbreaks at Aim Recycling and Drive Star Shuttle system, each involving two employees, but overall, outbreaks are coming down, with only 15 active outbreaks underway in Hamilton. There were 17 on Saturday.

In Halton, the case count was 29, up from 15 Saturday. 13 of the cases were in Burlington, with the other municipalities reporting cases in the single digits. There were no deaths reported.