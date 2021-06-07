Local COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

Local COVID case numbers continue to drop in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported 25 new cases, down from 33 Sunday and no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped from 71 on the weekend to 60 Monday. The seven-day case count in Hamilton is down to 52. Halton Public Health reported 21 cases—12 in Milton and single digit cases in the other municipalities. Halton reported no new deaths. Hospitalizations declined from 29 Sunday to 23 Monday.

Ontario is reporting 525 cases of COVID19 although only 15,200 tests were completed. There were 15 deaths recorded. Locally, there are 114 new cases in Toronto, 95 in Peel, 51 in Waterloo, 40 in Durham and 34 in York Region. Hospitalizations sit at 547 with just under 500 of them in ICU.

Vaccinations have passed the 10 Million mark. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,109,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 116,829 doses administered yesterday. There are now 1,086,805 residents fully vaccinated.