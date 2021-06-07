Crash that killed four was a hate crime: London Police

What was originally though to be a horrific accident that killed four members of a family in London has now been determined to be a hate crime. As a result, police in London have arrested a 20 year old London man, who police say deliberately steered his truck onto the curb, mowing down a Muslim family of five who were out for a walk. Police told reporters they have evidence that Nathaniel Veltman, 20 had planned the attack in advance, hence the first-degree murder charge.

Veltman travelled several kilometres further in the truck before he was arrested at a plaza on Oxford Street in London. In a news conference today, an emotional London Mayor Ed Holder reached out to the Muslim Community to reassure them that London is safe for Muslims and that they are valued members of the community.

Police confirmed that Veltman when arrested was wearing a piece of body armour. A man, two woman and a teenager all representing three generations from the same family were killed, a child remains in hospital in serious condition.

“We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Chief Steve Williams told reporters at a Monday news conference. “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

“We understand that this event may cause fear and anxiety in the community and in particular the Muslim community and any community targeted by hate. I want to reassure all Londoners that all of us on the call today and many others stand with you and support you,” he said.