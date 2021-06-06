Vaccination pop-ups coming to a neighbourhood near you

Youth Hamilton who are aged 12 and older at the time of vaccination can book an appointment to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Hamilton Public Health Services mobile vaccination team will be holding mobile pop-up vaccine clinics in various locations across the city from June 8 to June 14, 2021. Location Dates of Operation Saltfleet Community Centre 605 Hwy 8, Stoney Creek June 8 Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre 876 Cannon St. E. June 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre 192 Wentworth St. N. June 8, 9, 11 Ancaster Rotary Centre 385 Jerseyville Rd W., Ancaster June 9 Dundas Community Centre 29 Market St. S, Dundas June 10 Harry Howell Twin-Pad Arena 27 Hwy 5 W., Flamborough June 11 Glanbrook Arena 4300 Binbrook Rd., Binbrook June 12, 13 Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre 780 Upper Wentworth St. June 12, 13, 14

Booking an appointment

Appointments for the above clinics can be booked through the Provincial online booking system found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488. These are by-appointment clinics only, walk-ins are not permitted.

For those who do not have a Green Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access.

Hamilton’s vaccine strategy for young people is comprehensive to ensure all young people 12 to 17 years of age who want a vaccine, can do so in a location that can meet their needs. Information regarding how to book an appointment and answers to frequently asked questions regarding youth COVID-19 vaccination can be found at www.hamilton.ca/YouthVaccine.

To date Hamilton Healthcare partners have administered approximately 346,960 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 65.2% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 21.7% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.

QUICK FACTS