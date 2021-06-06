Case count, outbreaks decrease in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 33 new COVID cases today-down from 61 Saturday, and one death. There were new outbreaks at Aim Recycling and Drive Star Shuttle system, each involving two employees, but overall, outbreaks are coming down, with only 15 active outbreaks underway in Hamilton. There were 17 on Saturday.

In Halton, the case count was 29, up from 15 Saturday. 13 of the cases were in Burlington, with the other municipalities reporting cases in the single digits. There were no deaths reported.

Ontario is reporting 663 cases of COVID19 and 10 deaths. 663 cases is the lowest single day case count since last October. The seven-day average for new cases is 791. Over 22,600 tests were completed, for a positivity rate of 2.8 percent. A month ago the positivity rate was over 8 percent. Locally, there are 115 new cases in Toronto, 112 in Peel, 59 in Niagara, 47 in York Region and 40 in Ottawa.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 9,992,575 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 158,393 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents passed the one million mark with 1,031,520 now having two shots.