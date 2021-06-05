Watch Dangerous Liaisons from the safety of your living room

Burlington Performing Arts Centre In support of local restaurants and its own work is staging a virtual play reading of Dangerous Liaisons—which was a hit movie starring Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer and John Malkovich. There will be some familiar Burlington faces in the cast.

Al Pacino and Marisa Tomei do Salome in 2003

Virtual Play readings involve people reading the parts from a script. They can be in or out of costume and usually there are no sets. The readings are designed to allow the author of a play to hear how the lines sound when spoken aloud, but they have become an art form in their own right. Since the advent of COVID, play readings have become increasingly common. One of the most successful readings was Salome, produced by Estelle Parsons and starring Al Pacino, Marisa Tomei, Dianne Wiest and David Strathairn in New York in 2003.

The BPAC version will be directed by Stratford and Shaw Festival director Richard Ouzounian, DANGEROUS LIAISONS features a cast of local artists and politicians, including Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Councillors Lisa Kearns and Rory Nisan, KooGle Theatre’s Leslie & Christopher Gray and more!

Burlington-area front-line healthcare workers are invited to contact the Box Office to receive complimentary tickets to the show as a BPAC ‘Thank You’ to you, and all you do!

Virtual Play Reading – Tickets on sale now. Click here to order

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:30pm

Regular: $20 (All-in, per household)

Members & Volunteers: $15 (All-in, per household)

Participants can also support local Burlington restaurants by purchasing special take-home meals before the show.

$55 Prix Fixe Dinner for Two from Paradiso.

$28 Dinner Take Away Meal from Pepperwood Bistro.