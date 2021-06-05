Two more pop up vaccination clinics for residents aged 12-plus

There will be two pop-up clinics available for anyone over the age of 12 in Hamilton next week .Ministry of Health’s mobile team is visiting Hamilton and will be hosting outdoor mobile pop-up vaccination clinics on June 9 & 10 and June 12 & 13. These clinics have been located in areas of the City with lower vaccination coverage rates in order to improve access to the vaccine. Individuals 12 years of age and older who are eligible to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can book into the clinic.

You must book in advance

Clinic details How to access Central Memorial Recreation Centre 93 West Ave. S., L8N 1S1 June 9 & 10, 2021 Clinics can be accessed by: booking an appointment through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 community agency or Community Ambassador registration Lake Avenue Elementary School 157 Lake Ave. N., L8E 1L5 June 12 & 13, 2021 Clinics can be accessed by: booking an appointment through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 community agency or Community Ambassador registration

These mobile pop-up clinics will be located outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and protect themselves against the sun.

Please note, these clinics will be at this location on these days only and then will move onto another location. This team will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. Hamilton healthcare partners continue to make progress in vaccinating members of the community. To date, they have administered approximately 346,960 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 65.2% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 21.7% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.

