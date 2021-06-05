Hamilton 7-day COVID case count drops to 57

Hamilton Public Health reported 61 new COVID cases Saturday and no deaths. There are now just 14 active outbreaks in Hamilton, the newest one being at Cancord on Elgin Street involving two employees. Halton’s new case count dropped to 15 from yesterday’s 35 cases with no new deaths. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 57 and the number of active cases is 469.

Ontario is reporting 744 cases of COVID19 and 24 deaths. Over 27,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 181 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 51 in the Region of Waterloo, 48 in York Region and 48 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. Hospitalizations continue to drop, now sitting at 625; but 516 of them are in ICU units and 70 percent of the ICU patients are berating with the assistance of a ventilator.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 9,834,182 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 172,855 doses yesterday-the second highest single day total since vaccinations began. The number of fully vaccinated residents is approaching the one million mark with more than 963,000 now having their second shot.