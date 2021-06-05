Halton Police say Hamilton man committed 40 break-ins, thefts

Halton Regional Police think they have interrupted a crime spree that involved a series of garage and shed break-ins, and vehicle entries in Burlington and Oakville. Since May 23, 2021, a total of 37 incidents were reported where vehicles, garages and outdoor sheds were entered. In many incidents, the accused used the garage door opener stolen from the vehicle in the victim’s driveway in order to gain entry to the garage. Multiple items were stolen through the course of these entries, including high-end bicycles and tools. The accused was also using a stolen vehicle to perpetrate these crimes.

On June 2, 2021, Dylan Brown (28) of Hamilton was arrested at a Hamilton residence. He has been charged with a raft of break-in and theft charges as well as a weapons offense.

Brown is in jail pending a bail hearing.

Investigation is continuing in efforts to identify other possible suspects in regards to these incidents. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or wishing to enquire about any recovered stolen property is asked to contact the following investigators.

D/Cst Cole Richards – 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2345.

D/Cst Mark Bingham – 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2268.

Halton police provided the following tips to help prevent becoming a victim to these types of crimes:

Ensure your vehicle doors are always locked

Always roll up your windows

Remove all valuables from your vehicle

Leave an exterior light on to illuminate your driveway at night

Remove your garage door opener from the car