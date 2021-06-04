Province reports 914 new COVID cases as hospitalizations decline

Ontario is reporting 914 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. It is the fifth straight day where the case count has been below 1,000, although the rise in cases in the past two days may be attributable to the May 24th holiday weekend. Nearly 32,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 214 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 69 in Durham and 57 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. Hospitalizations are at 687-the lowest count since March 14th. ICU cases, at 522 are the lowest since early April.

As of 7:00 p.m. yesterday, 9,661,327 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 168,322 doses administered yesterday. Almost 900,000 are fully vaccinated.

COVID case counts and outbreaks continue to diminish in Hamilton and Halton. In Hamilton the number of active outbreaks fell by six to 17, as the city recorded 49 new cases and one death. There was one new outbreak in Hamilton at a Dairy Queen on Queenston Road involving four staff members.

Halton’s new case count was down to 20 with one death. 11 of the new cases were in Burlington with the other municipalities in single digits.