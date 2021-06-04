Hi rise fire on Hunter Street
Hamilton fire had to move quickly to stop a Hunter Street high-rise fire from spreading to other units. Thursday evening Hamilton Fire received a call for what was initially a report of smoke conditions at the, Vanier Towers Apartments on Hunter and Hess Streets. As the crews arrived, they spotted visible smoke from the 10th floor and immediately upgraded the call to a 1st alarm. The crews then made their way to the 10th floor where they found a fire in apartment 1011. The alarm was further upgraded to a multiple alarm bringing resources to the scene from across the City as the flames shot out of the apartment and onto the balcony The fire on the balcony was lapping upwards to the balconies above. Fire crews quickly initiated an aggressive combined search and rescue and fire suppression operation and the fire was brought under control. Both the apartment and the balcony sustained significant damage. The Building Department has been called in due to some structural damage to the balcony of the City Housing complex. The apartment directly below the fire also sustained some water damage. The occupant of the fire apartment was able to escape prior to the arrival of firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and estimated damage is set at approximately $100,000.00. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the occupant of the fire apartment with temporary lodging