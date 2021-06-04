Big spike in COVID cases in Burlington

Halton Public Health reported 35 new cases and three deaths. 27 of the new cases were in Burlington. The Bay Observer is exploring the reason for the jump in cases. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 51 new COVID cases and one death. The total number of hospitalizations sits at 71. There was a new outbreak at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 75 involving four patients. The existing outbreak at Denholme Manor added three cases for a total of 11—three staff and eight residents

Ontario is reporting 914 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. It is the fifth straight day where the case count has been below 1,000, although the rise in cases in the past two days may be attributable to the May 24th holiday weekend. Nearly 32,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 214 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 69 in Durham and 57 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. Hospitalizations are at 687-the lowest count since March 14th. ICU cases, at 522 are the lowest since early April.

As of 7:00 p.m. yesterday, 9,661,327 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 168,322 doses administered yesterday. Almost 900,000 are fully vaccinated.