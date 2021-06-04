Bulldogs 50/50 draw to aid Indian Centre
With June being National Indigenous History Month, and considering the national tragedy discovered in Kamloops recently, the Bulldogs Foundation decided to host a 50-50 raffle with all proceeds going to the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre and their special Akwe:go Program providing cultural activities and help children age 7-12 focus on understanding the values of Aboriginal culture.
“We hope this is a small way for everyone in the Hamilton Burlington region to reach out and show support for our Indigenous community” said Peggy Chapman, Executive Director of the Bulldogs’ Foundation. You can go to www.bulldogs5050.com. The raffle ends on June 20th, just in time for National Day of Indigenous Peoples on June 21st.
