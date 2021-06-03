Pop-Up Clinic for 2nd dose Moderna, age 80-plus

The mobile vaccination team will be administering second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 80+ at the pop-up vaccination clinics listed below.

Booking an appointment

Appointments for a shortened second dose interval for those adults ages 80+ at the above mobile pop-up clinics can be booked by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment.

Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy.

When rescheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals are encouraged to check their first dose vaccination receipt to ensure they are booking a second dose for the same vaccine type.

Members of the public who have received a first dose at a Mobile Pop-up Clinic

Those members of the public who received their first dose of vaccine at a local mobile pop-up clinic and have their second dose appointment booked at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic, have the option to either wait for their original appointment date/time/location or reschedule to attend another vaccination clinic or pharmacy of their choice. At this time, the original mobile pop-up schedule cannot be adjusted to add clinics to accommodate this shortened dose interval.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them.

To date, Hamilton health workers have administered approximately 339,842 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 64.6% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 16.1% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.