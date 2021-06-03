New COVID Case count at 870

Ontario is reporting 870 cases of COVID19 and 10 deaths. It marks the fourth straight day with new COVID cases below 1,000. Nearly 34,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 173 new cases in Toronto, 134 in Peel and 69 in York Region. Hospitalizations stand at 729 with 546 in ICU beds. There were nearly 151,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 9.4 Million. The number of fully vaccinated Ontarians is 835,000.
Outbreaks decreasing in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported 61 new COVID cases and one death. The number of outbreaks has decreased to 17, with no new outbreaks reported. The outbreak at St Leonard’s Society added two cases for a total of three and the outbreak at VL Drywall Services added one also for a total of three. Halton reported 25 cases with no new deaths.