Hamilton teens 12 and up can book a vaccination

Youth in Hamilton who are aged 12 and older at the time of vaccination can book an appointment to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

There are several ways youth can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton including large-scale clinics, mobile pop-up vaccine clinics, pharmacy clinics, family and youth-friendly clinics, and community-based and led mobile vaccination clinics for specific populations. Eligible family members who have not received a vaccination are encouraged to book an appointment to attend a vaccination clinic.

Hamilton’s vaccine strategy for young people aims to ensure all young people 12 to 17 years of age who want a vaccine, are able to do so in a location that can meet their needs. Over coming days, Hamilton’s plan for vaccinating youth who are homebound for medical reasons, and youth in the community who require additional supports through specialized clinics will be available on www.hamilton.ca/YouthVaccine.

Information regarding how to book an appointment and answers to frequently asked questions regarding youth COVID-19 vaccination can be found here. .

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them.

QUICK FACTS

To date, Hamilton has administered approximately 333,862 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 64.1% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 12.1% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.

• The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over

• Information regarding registration, booking, and frequently asked questions are available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website.