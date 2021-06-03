Continuing drop in new COVID cases, outbreaks locally

COVID case counts and outbreaks continue to diminish in Hamilton and Halton. In Hamilton the number of active outbreaks fell by six to 17, as the city recorded 49 new cases and one death. There was one new outbreak in Hamilton at a Dairy Queen on Queenston Road involving four staff members. Hamilton’s positivity rate is starting to come down–now sitting at 6.1 after being over 8 for several weeks.

Halton’s new case count was down to 20 with one death. 11 of the new cases were in Burlington with the other municipalities in single digits.

Ontario is reporting 870 cases of COVID19 and 10 deaths. It marks the fourth straight day with new COVID cases below 1,000. Nearly 34,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 173 new cases in Toronto, 134 in Peel and 69 in York Region. Hospitalizations stand at 729 with 546 in ICU beds. There were nearly 151,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 9.4 Million. The number of fully vaccinated Ontarians is 835,000.