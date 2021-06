Only shortly after announcing its plan for four outdoor community markets this year, the Aldershot Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) has cancelled the events.

The first was to be held on July 17th.

A spokesperson for the BIA blamed “covid and some unforeseen staffing issues”. She added however that the BIA hopes to bring back the street events in 2022.

Other Aldershot events cancelled this year include: the Aldershot Community Honour Roll, Alderfest and Joseph Brant Day.

By Rick Craven