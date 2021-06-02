Hamilton reports 61 new COVID cases, drop in outbreaks
Hamilton Public Health reported 61 new COVID cases and one death. The number of outbreaks has decreased to 17, with no new outbreaks reported. The outbreak at St Leonard’s Society added two cases for a total of three and the outbreak at VL Drywall Services added one also for a total of three. Halton reported 25 cases with no new deaths.
The province reported 733 new COVID cases up 34 from yesterday, but it is the third straight day that new cases in Ontario were below 1000 cases. There were 25 deaths. Hospitalizations dropped by nearly 100 to 708. There were 575 of them in ICU. 139,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 9,342,121 vaccinations. 781,000 are fully vaccinated.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0