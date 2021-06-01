Seniors Month is June

June has been named seniors month and as part of that recognition Hamilton has planned the following initiatives this June:

Virtual Celebration: Aging Well in Hamilton

Aging Well in Hamilton is a virtual series featuring presentations, demonstrations and entertainment led by community partners, including the Alzheimer’s Society, Art Gallery of Hamilton, Long-Term Care homes, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, Hamilton Police Services and Hamilton Public Library. The three-day event is presented in partnership with Cable 14. Residents are invited to tune in June 16, 17 and 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Cable 14 or the City of Hamilton’s YouTube Channel.

Call for Nominations: Senior of the Year Awards

Now in its 26th year, Hamilton’s Senior of the Year Awards honour senior citizens who volunteer their time and talent to improve the social, cultural or civic life in our community. The deadline for nominations has been extended until June 28, 2021. Residents are encouraged to nominate an outstanding senior for the Senior of the Year Awards.

Learn More: Hamilton Launches New Age-Friendly Plan

Building on the successes of the first award-winning age-friendly plan, Hamilton’s Plan for an Age-Friendly Community (2021-2026) continues to move the City forward in its commitment to being an age-friendly community by addressing current and future needs and priorities of seniors. New to Hamilton’s plan is the inclusion of dementia-friendly recommendations, the first of its kind in Ontario.Hamilton’s Age-Friendly Plan was developed by the City in partnership with the Hamilton Council on Aging and the Seniors Advisory Committee, and in consultation with seniors across the community.

Quick Facts

• Approximately 17.3 per cent of Hamiltonians (92,910 residents) are 65 years of age or older. (Source: Statistics Canada, 2016 Census of Population)

• Hamilton’s Plan for an Age-Friendly Community (2021-2026) aligns with the City’s 10-year Strategic Plan and will play a continued role in supporting the City to achieve its vision: to be the best place to raise a child and age successfully.

• The 2021-2026 Plan outlines seven strategic goals: Housing, Transportation, Communication and Information, Health and Community Services, Social Participation, Civic Engagement, Volunteerism and Employment, and Outdoor Spaces.

• The Senior of the Year Awards includes ten award categories: Senior of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Innovation, Behind the Scenes, Diversity and Cultural, Leadership, Compassion and Companionship, Economic Leadership, Healthy and Active Living, and Youth Supporting Seniors.