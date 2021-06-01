Low COVID case counts locally and across province

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 59 new COVID cases and no deaths. The reproductive rate is 0.68 which is an indicator of decreasing spread but the positivity rate in Hamilton remains stubbornly high at 8.3 percent. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 66. There were two new outbreaks reported—one at the St. Leonard Society involving one resident and another at VL Drywall Services where two staff tested positive. An existing outbreak at Tiny Hoppers Early Leaning Centre added six cases. There are now 5 staff and 10 residents testing positive.

In Halton there were 24 new cases and no deaths. 10 were in Milton, eight in Oakville, five in Burlington and one in Halton Hills. Halton hospitalizations stand at 35 cases.

Ontario is reporting 699 cases of COVID19, the lowest single-day count since last October, and nine deaths. Nearly 20,300 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 3.6 percent. Locally, there are 207 new cases in Toronto, 144 in Peel, 52 in York Region and 50 in Durham. There are 804 persons in Ontario hospitals with COVID, down from last weeks seven-day average of 1021 cases. There were more than 120,000 vaccinations administered Monday for a total of 9.2 Million shots. 739,000 are fully vaccinated.