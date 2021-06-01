Late Night rescue from fire at Wellington Place Apartments
Late Monday, Hamilton Firefighters had to rescue a tenant at the Wellington Place Apartment complex which has recently been the scene of a COVID outbreak. At approximately 10:56 p.m. Hamilton Fire received a report of a structure fire at 125 Wellington Street North, the Wellington Place Apartments in Ward 2. Arriving crews reported heavy fire visible on a 15th floor balcony that was starting to lap over to other units. The alarms was quickly upgraded, bringing additional resources from across the City. Crews were also advised by Fire Dispatch that there was a person possibly trapped in the apartment. Immediately firefighters made their way to the 15th floor to apartment 1505 to begin aggressive search and rescue and firefighting operations. Firefighters quickly found person in the apartment who was removed and brought down to Hamilton Paramedics and transported the person to hospital. The condition of the person is not known at this time. The fire was then quickly brought under control. There is significant smoke and fire damage in the apartment and on the balcony. The balcony has also sustained some structural damage and the building Department has been called in. At the time of writing no cause or estimate of damage is available. Given the nature of the fire the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified. No other injuries have been reported to firefighters or tenants. The Red Cross is being called in to assist with some additional residents of the fire apartment.