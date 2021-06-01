Federal agency says its OK to mix and match COVID vaccines

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has announced that people who received a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose, can now switch to one of the other available vaccines for their second shot. The NACI advice released today, considered a range of factors in considering the the safety and effectiveness of the interchangeability of authorized COVID-19 vaccines or ‘mixed vaccine schedules’

People who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine may receive either AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine or an mRNA, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, vaccine for their second dose, unless contraindicated.

People who received a first dose of an mRNA, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, vaccine should be offered the same mRNA vaccine for their second dose, but if the same mRNA vaccine is not readily available or unknown, another mRNA vaccine can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.

In short, the interchangeability of vaccines means people can receive one vaccine product for their first dose and safely receive a different vaccine for the second dose.

The news comes as the latest vaccine delivery schedule shows more than 10 million doses of the Pfizer Vaccine will, arrive in Ontario by the end of July—more than 4 million doses in June and 6 Million in July. The schedule shows that Canada has now received almost 29 Million doses of vaccine of all types and that Ontario’s share is 11 million doses so far.