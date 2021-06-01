Eisenberger purchased property in downtown Hamilton, says no conflict exists

The Bay Observer has obtained property records produced by Teranet, who operate the Ontario Electronic Land Registration System, that indicate Mayor Fred Eisenberger was listed as the owner of three condominiums in a building at 181 James Street North in downtown Hamilton. Contacted by the Bay Observer, Mayor Eisenberger says the information is incorrect—that he only owns one unit in the building. The Teranet records match records obtained from Service Ontario, that indicate three condos in the building were purchased for approximately $500,000 each in April 2019 and registered in the name of Fred Eisenberger.

On Sunday May 30, the Bay Observer had the following exchange with Mayor Eisenberger:

Bay Observer: Service Ontario records indicate that you are the owner of three condominium units at 181 James St North. Given all the discussion about the likelihood for property values increasing as a result of LRT, do you see a need to declare a conflict of interest if there is a future vote on LRT?

Fred Eisenberger: Your information is incorrect. I own one unit and no it does not create a conflict.

In the Bay Observer response, a copy of the Service Ontario property search documents was sent to the Mayor.

Bay Observer: Thanks. Teranet shows Unit 71 Level A, Unit 5 Level B and Unit 33 Level 2 registered in your name as of May 18, The properties were purchased in April 2019. Is this information incorrect?

Fred Eisenberger: It is incorrect. We have one unit on level 8. We do not have three units, have never had three units and I pay taxes on one unit. I also have one home in the east end of Hamilton which is my principal residence.

Bay Observer: Thanks for the clarification. I will try to find out why these listings exist this way. I guess though, whether it’s one unit or three, given the widespread consensus that downtown properties in particular will increase in value with LRT; would this not represent a conflict? Did the Integrity Commissioner agree it is not a conflict?

Fred Eisenberger: Thanks John, I have already answered that question.

The Bay Observer has contacted Teranet to determine if such an error in registering a property is possible. The Bay Observer originally obtained the listings showing the ownership of the units in January 2020. For greater certainty two more searches were conducted on May 18 and again May 28—all showing three units registered to Fred Eisenberger. On its website Teranet calls their Ontario Electronic Land Registration System “– one of the most advanced, secure and sophisticated land registration systems in the world.”

The May 18 Teranet search can be seen here. The Bay Observer has deleted a reference to the Mayor’s principal residence.

The City of Hamilton Code of Conduct for Employees reads:

A conflict of interest is a situation in which an employee has personal or private interests that may compete with the public interests of the City of Hamilton. Such competing interests can make it difficult to fulfill his or her duties impartially. A conflict of interest can create an appearance of impropriety or a perception of bias that can undermine confidence in the person and in the City of Hamilton generally. A conflict exists even if no unethical or improper act results from it. A conflict of interest can either be an apparent conflict or a real conflict.

Apparent Conflict: An apparent conflict of interest exists where an informed and reasonable person reviewing the matter and having thought the matter through could conclude that a conflict of interest exists.

Real Conflict: A real conflict of interest exists where a personal interest exists and that interest:

1. is known to the employee; and

2. has a connection to the employee’s duties that is sufficient to influence the exercise of those duties.