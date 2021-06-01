Sound of Music celebrates Black Music Month

The Sound of Music (SOM) will team up with with BLing Events International Entertainment (BEI) Black African Caribbean Canadian Artists Unite (BACCAU) and CRAFT to celebrate Black Music Month in Burlington.

Black Music Month was first declared in the USA by President Jimmy Carter who, on June 7, 1979, declared that June would be the month of black music and hosted the first Black Music Month event on the White House lawn. It became an official observation in the USA in 2000 when President Clinton signed a bill to formally acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of black music to American life & culture. In 2009, President Barack Obama commemorated the tradition by signing a presidential proclamation and proclaimed the month of June as “African American Music Appreciation Month in the USA. In his 2016 proclamation, Obama noted that African-American music and musicians have helped the country “to dance, to express our faith through song, to march against injustice, and to defend our country’s enduring promise of freedom and opportunity for all.” In 2019 at the initiative of a few black musicians and community members in Toronto and the GTA (some who were a part of the original Black music association in the 70’s which was the original founders of Black Music Month), decided it was time to make it official in Canada and formed a group called “Black Music Month Canada. As a result of their outreach to Toronto Mayor John Tory in 2019 he issued a proclamation and officially declared the month of June as “Black Music Month “ in Toronto and the momentum has been building across Ontario and Canada ever since!

Says SOM executive director, Myles D. Rusak “Throughout the month of June, SOM & Bling Events International Entertainment (BEI-BACCAU/CRAFT) will be showcasing artists of yesterday and current trend setters from across the region and Ontario. Due to the current extension of the lockdown, some live performances will be postponed to July; but the program will include a mix of digital and live properties to showcase some incredible talent.

“ As a Black Canadian performing artist myself, who has lived in the USA and mother of a Canadian singer songwriter , It is my pleasure and an honour to be a part of any initiative to continue the tradition of acknowledging and recognizing “Black Music Month Canada” in my home town of Burlington and across Halton region,” said-Carlene Ling aka Vanda Li, Founder/Director of Bling Events International Entertainment (BEI) Black African Caribbean Canadian Artists Unite (BACCAU)

More information will be posted on the Sound of Music website and social media platforms.