Outpouring of grief over discovery of remains of Indigenous children

Indigenous leaders are demanding an examination of every former residential school site after the discovery of 215 children’s remains at Kamloops British Columbia. The leaders say it is important for truth and reconciliation to identify the remains and return them to surviving family members.

The grim discovery last week at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School has elicited a profound reaction across the country. Memorials sprang up in cities across Canada, with displays of children’s shoes and teddy bears to mark the young lives lost.

In Ottawa the flags at Parliament are being flown at half staff.