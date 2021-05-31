Ontario COVID count dips below 1,000
Ontario is reporting 916 cases of COVID19 which is the lowest single-day count since February. Only 18,200 tests were completed, however. Locally, there are 226 new cases in Toronto, 165 in Peel, 85 in York Region, and 67 in Durham. There were almost 98,000 vaccinations administered Sunday bringing the total number of shots to 9,082,025. There are now more than 700,000 fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health reported 56 COVID cases Sunday a decrease of 16 from Saturday, and two deaths. There were no new outbreaks reported and the total number of outbreaks in Hamilton is now down to 26. Halton’s case count was down to just 24 with no deaths. Nine cases were in Oakville, seven in Burlington, six in Milton and two in Halton Hills.
