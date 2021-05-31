COVID cases dropping locally and across province

There was a continuing drop in local new COVID cases and Hospitalizations in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported 53 new cases-three fewer than Sunday and two additional deaths. The seven-day average for new COVID cases is 61. Hospitalizations decreased from 76 to 71. For the second day there were no new outbreaks in Hamilton. The existing outbreak at Denholm manor added three cases for a total of eight.

Halton reported only 21 new cases and one death. Milton had 11 cases, Burlington six, Oakville three and Halton Hills one.

Ontario is reporting 916 cases of COVID19 which is the lowest single-day count since February. Only 18,200 tests were completed, however. Locally, there are 226 new cases in Toronto, 165 in Peel, 85 in York Region, and 67 in Durham. There were almost 98,000 vaccinations administered Sunday bringing the total number of shots to 9,082,025. There are now more than 700,000 fully vaccinated.