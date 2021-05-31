600 lucky fans will get to see the Leafs in-person tonight

Scotiabank Arena will take on the atmosphere of the Glanbrook arena tonight as Premier Ford has OK’d some 600 fully vaccinated healthcare workers to attend tonight’s showdown with the Montreal Canadiens. A statement from the Premier reads, “following discussions with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health and hospital partners, I am happy to announce that they have signed off on allowing 550 fully vaccinated frontline health care workers, including hospital and long-term care staff, to be invited to attend Game 7 of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

This is well below the arena’s capacity. With these health care workers having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago, and with precautionary measures in place like screening, masking, distancing, enhanced cleaning and crowd control, public health officials are confident we can put these special fans in the stands safely and with minimal risk.

Every single day our health care workers put their lives on the line to help others. This small token of appreciation doesn’t measure up to the sacrifices they’ve made during COVID-19, but it is an opportunity for us to recognize their heroic efforts to keep each and every one of us safe. It also shows that the more of us who get vaccinated, the faster we can return to doing the things we miss.

I want to thank Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for covering the cost of allowing these health care workers to attend tonight’s game and Scotiabank for providing jerseys to each of them. There’s nothing Team Ontario can’t do when we are all working together and I can’t think of a better way to support the Blue and White in this crucial game than having our health care heroes cheer them on in person. Go Leafs go!”