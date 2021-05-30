Ontario gets a new top Doc

Ontario will get a new Chief Medical Officer of Health. The Premier has tipped Dr. Kieran Moore, currently MOH in Kingston to replace Dr. David Williams who will retire. Williams came out of retirement to take the province’s top health post in 2016. He was given a reappointment in November 2020 that was set to expire in September. The two Doctors will work side by side for three weeks until Williams leaves on June 25th.

Williams took some heat during the COVID crisis, when some thought he had underplayed the seriousness of the outbreak in the early going. He also at times struggled to communicate clearly with the media and public.

Dr. Kieran Moore has served as the Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health since July 1, 2017. Dr. Moore has also was a Program Director for the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Residency Program at Queen’s University, a Professor of emergency, family medicine and public health sciences, at Queen’s University, an attending physician at Kingston General Hospital (KGH) and Hotel Dieu Hospital (HDH), and a principal investigator at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research-funded Canadian Lyme Disease Research Network.

In a release Health Minister Christine Elliott listed some of Williams’ achievement during the pandemic including: Dr. David Williams

the development of the case and contact management central resource team;

initiating the addition of school-focused nurses in public health units to provide rapid-response support to schools and boards in facilitating public health and preventative measures, including screening, testing, tracing and mitigation strategies;

The development and implementation of the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework in the Fall and Winter to ensure that public health measures are targeted, incremental and responsive to help limit the spread of COVID-19; and

The release of the Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures based on the provincewide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health and health care indicators.

Said Dr. David Williams. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the most gifted and talented people over my career, and I want to thank them all for their contributions and dedication not only during this pandemic, but for all they have done for the health and well-being of Ontarians. I also want to thank the people of Ontario for the resilience they have displayed throughout this pandemic and for the support they have shown me in these challenging times.”