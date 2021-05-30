Local COVID case counts dropping as outbreaks also fall off
Hamilton Public Health reported 56 COVID cases Sunday a decrease of 16 from Saturday, and two deaths. There were no new outbreaks reported and the total number of outbreaks in Hamilton is now down to 26. Halton’s case count was down to just 24 with no deaths. Nine cases were in Oakville, seven in Burlington, six in Milton and two in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 1,033 cases of COVID19 and nearly 26,600 tests completed. There were 18 deaths reported. Locally, there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel and 80 in York Region. Hospitalizations are reported at 749, although weekend hospitalization numbers are sometimes understated due to reporting issues. Yesterday Hospitalizations dropped below the 1000 mark to 934. Almost 145,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total vaccinations to 8,984,278.