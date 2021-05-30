1,033 COVID cases in province

Ontario is reporting 1,033 cases of COVID19 and nearly 26,600 tests completed. There were 18 deaths reported. Locally, there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel and 80 in York Region. Hospitalizations are reported at 749, although weekend hospitalization numbers are sometimes understated due to reporting issues. Yesterday Hospitalizations dropped below the 1000 mark to 934. Almost 145,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total vaccinations to 8,984,278.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases and one death. There were three new outbreaks, but the overall number of active outbreaks continues to decline and now stand at 27. The outbreaks at the Rebecca Towers and at the Wellington Apartments are declared over. The new outbreaks are at Dutchman’s Gold on Concession Street, two cases; First Place Workshop Hub, three cases and Tenco Contracting with two cases.

Halton Region reported 41 new cases with no deaths. 18 of the cases are in Milton, 16 in Burlington and seven in Oakville. There were no new cases reported in Halton Hills.